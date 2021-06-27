FILE - In this Sunday, May 31, 2020, file photo, a police officer points a hand cannon at protesters who have been detained pending arrest on South Washington Street, as protests continued following the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis. Minnesota’s top Democratic and Republican lawmakers reached agreement on the highlights of a public safety bill that includes police accountability measures, a day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the death of Floyd. While some details had yet to be finalized, leaders from both parties said the compromise reached late Saturday, June 26, 2021, settles the major issues after months of negotiations. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)