Project members celebrate as the success of trajectory control maneuver to withdraw from the Earth's sphere is confirmed, at a control room of JAXA's Sagamihara Campus in Sagamihara, near Tokyo Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Hayabusa2 successfully released a small capsule on Saturday and sent it toward Earth to deliver samples from a distant asteroid that could provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on our planet, the country's space agency said. (JAXA via AP)