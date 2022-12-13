FILE - This undated drawing made available by the Library of Congress shows the U.S. Mail ship S.S. Central America, which sank after sailing into a hurricane in September 1857 in one of the worst maritime disasters in American history. Riches entombed in the wreckage of the pre-Civil War steamship for more than a century will begin to hit the auction block for the first time Dec. 3, 2022, when more than 300 Gold Rush-era artifacts are offered for public sale in Reno, Nev. (Library of Congress via AP, File)