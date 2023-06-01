FILE - This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking on April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md., left, and former President Donald Trump speaking on March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump returns to the campaign trail Thursday, June 1, 2023, as his chief rival for the GOP presidential nomination, DeSantis, is undertaking his first swing through early voting states as an official candidate. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)