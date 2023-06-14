Survivors arrive by yacht after a rescue operation at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers (150miles) southwest of Athens on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Authorities say at least 30 people have died after a fishing boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized and sank off the southern coast of Greece. A large search and rescue operation is underway. Authorities said 104 people have been rescued so far following the incident early Wednesday some 75 kilometers (46 miles) southwest of Greece’s southern Peloponnese region.(www.argolikeseidhseis.gr via AP)