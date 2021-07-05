John Rogers receives a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Taylorsville, Ky., on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Rogers waited months after becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. It was only after talking with friends that the retiree was persuaded to get the shot. “They said, ‘You know, the vaccine may not be 100%, but if you get COVID, you’re in bad shape,'" Rogers said. “You can die from it." (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan)