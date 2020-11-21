FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2020, file photo Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks to reporters after touring the Plymouth Place senior housing facility in Des Moines, Iowa. Carson is crediting unapproved, experimental treatments with saving his life after saying he became “desperately ill” following his infection with the coronavirus. There is no medical evidence that the treatments Carson cites in a statement on his personal Facebook page worked. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)