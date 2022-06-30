FILE - Rioters stand outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. A new poll shows that about half of Americans say former President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in what happened on Jan. 6. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that 48% of U.S. adults believe Trump should be held accountable for what happened during the deadly Capitol attack.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)