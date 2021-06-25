FILE - In this May 27, 2021, file photo Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., arrives as senators go to the chamber for votes ahead of the approaching Memorial Day recess, at the Capitol in Washington. Congressional bargainers are likely to blow past their latest deadline without completing a bipartisan deal for overhauling police practices, three people familiar with the talks said Thursday, June 24, 13 months after George Floyd’s killing and with the shadow of next year’s elections lengthening over Congress’ work. Despite a “June or bust” goal set by chief GOP negotiator Scott, the Senate was expected to leave town for a two-week recess after Thursday’s session without a final compromise, according to two Democratic aides who described the status of talks on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)