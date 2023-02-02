In this photo released by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, an excavator makes numerous attempts to free a whale from the shoreline and move it onto Lydgate Beach in Kauai County, Hawaii, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Scientists suspect the large sperm whale that washed ashore in Hawaii over the weekend may have died from an intestinal blockage because it ate large volumes of plastic, fishing nets, and other marine debris. (Daniel Dennison/Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP)