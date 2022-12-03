FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. The U.S. is at a pivotal point with China and will need military strength to ensure that American values, not Beijing's, set global norms in the 21st century, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Austin’s speech at the Reagan National Defense Forum capped a week where the Pentagon was squarely focused on China’s rise and what that might mean for America’s position in the world. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)