FILE - In this June 23, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden listens as Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during an event in the State Dining room of the White House in Washington to discuss gun crime prevention strategy. Garland traveled to Chicago last week to announce an initiative to crack down on violent crime and gun trafficking. The Justice Department’s 93 U.S. attorneys are likely to be central to that effort.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)