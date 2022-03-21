FILE - Drivers and their tanker trucks capable of hauling water and hydraulic fracturing liquid line up near a natural gas burn off flame and storage tanks in Williston, N.D., on June 9, 2014. Under new rules proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, March 21, 2022, companies would be required to disclose the greenhouse gas emissions they produce and how climate risk affects their business, as part of a drive across the government to address climate change. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)