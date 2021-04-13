FILE - This file photo released Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, shows centrifuge machines in the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran. An Iranian nuclear negotiator says Tuesday, April 13, 2021, Tehran will begin enriching uranium to 60% purity after an attack on its Natanz nuclear facility, higher than the program ever has before. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP, File)