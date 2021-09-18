FILE - In this Thursday, March 5, 2020, file photo, Real estate heir Robert Durst sits during his murder trial at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles jury convicted Robert Durst Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 of murdering his best friend Susan Berman, 20 years ago in a case that took on new life after the New York real estate heir participated in a documentary that connected him to the slaying linked to his wife's 1982 disappearance. (Robyn Beck/AFP via AP, Pool, File)