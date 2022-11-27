FILE - People walk through the city center which lost electrical power after yesterday's Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Nov. 24, 2022. The hard realities of Ukraine’s capital are that a once comfortably livable city of 3 million people is now becoming a tough place to live. But Kyiv has hope, resilience and defiance in abundance. And perhaps more so now than at any time since Russia invaded Ukraine nine months ago. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)