This image provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows the back of the residence where a Polk sheriff's lieutenant entered the house and exchanged fire with a shooting suspect in a neighborhood in Lakeland, Fla. Four people are dead including a mother who was still cradling her now-deceased baby in what Florida sheriff's deputies are calling a massive gunfight early Sunday with a suspect they said was “ready for battle.” (Polk County Sheriff's Office via AP)