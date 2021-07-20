FILE - In this May 6, 2020 file photo, Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, asks questions during the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the Department of Defense Spectrum Policy and the Impact of the Federal Communications Commission's Ligado Decision on National Security during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington. A Senate bill that seeks to speed up philanthropic donations to charities appears to be gaining bipartisan support in Congress, taking aim at a popular charitable vehicle called donor-advised funds. DAFs allow donors to enjoy immediate tax deductions while investing their contributions tax-free. The bill, introduced by Sens. King and Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, would make numerous reforms to DAFs by creating new categories of accounts, among other changes. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)