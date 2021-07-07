Stacy Cordova, whose aunt was a victim of California's forced sterilization program that began in 1909, holds a framed photo of her aunt Mary Franco, Monday, July 5, 2021, in Azusa, Calif. Franco was sterilized when she was 13 in 1934. Franco has since died, but Cordova has been advocating for reparations on her behalf. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)