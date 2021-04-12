This 2016 photo provided by the family shows Jake Kestler, center, with his parents, Gallite and Josh, and his sister, Lily, a month before he was diagnosed with brain cancer. Jake received a genetically-modified virus-based treatment for the cancer when he was 12. "He lived for a year and four months after that," long enough to celebrate his bar mitzvah, go with his family to Hawaii and see a brother be born, said his father, Josh Kestler, of Livingston, N.J. Jake's parents started a foundation, Trail Blazers for Kids, to further research. (Family Photo via AP)