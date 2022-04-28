FILE - Senatorial candidate Mike Gibbons speaks with supporters during a campaign rally in Maineville, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2022. Millionaire candidates and billionaire investors are harnessing their considerable personal wealth to try to win competitive Republican primaries for open U.S. Senate seats in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Gibbons, an Ohio investment banker, leads the pack of self-funders in both states after loaning his campaign almost $17 million. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)