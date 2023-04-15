A man believed to be a suspect, center on the ground, is caught by police after he allegedly threw “the suspicious object,” as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Saikazaki port for an election campaign event in Wakayama, western Japan Saturday, April 15, 2023. Kishida was evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device in his direction while he was campaigning at the fishing port in western Japan, officials said.(Kyodo News via AP)