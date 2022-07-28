William Nonluecha, foreground, and his friends sit in the shade, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Portland, Ore., as a heat wave envelopes the Pacific Northwest. Nonluecha, who lives in a tent, says the heat becomes unbearable inside it when temperatures rise and he stays cool by going to public libraries and riding public transit. "I got a flier yesterday … about the cooling shelter but it was too late," Nonluecha says. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)