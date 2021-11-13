FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WVa., speaks to reporters as he leaves the chamber after a vote, at the Capitol in Washington, on Nov. 3, 2021. Democrats’ $1.85 trillion package of social and climate initiatives seems afflicted by a maddening parade of hurdles. Looming ahead is the Congressional Budget Office, which could cause problems that would be messy but probably surmountable.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)