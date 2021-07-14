Residents help a family member of a 14-year-old boy who was shot during protests in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday July 14, 2021. South Africa's rioting continued Wednesday as police and the military struggle to quell the violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. The violence started in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal last week when Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)