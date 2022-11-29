FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks before former President Donald Trump at a rally at Dayton International Airport on Nov. 7, 2022, in Vandalia, Ohio. House Republicans are promising aggressive oversight of the Biden administration once they assume the majority next year. They are planning to take particular focus on the business dealings of presidential son Hunter Biden, illegal immigration at the U.S-Mexico border and the originations of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)