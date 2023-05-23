FILE - Semi-automatic handguns are displayed at shop in New Castle, Pa., March 25, 2020. A federal appeals court has dealt a legal setback to the Biden administration on guns in a lawsuit challenging tighter regulations on stabilizing braces, an accessory used in several mass shootings. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked an administration rule from going into effect for the gun owners and groups who filed the lawsuit. The order came shortly before a deadline for people to register them and pay a fee, or remove the stabilizing braces from their weapons. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)