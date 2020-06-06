In this June 1, 2020 photo, high school graduate Lizzie Quinlivan wears a Georgetown University cap at her home in Hingham, Mass. Quinlivan has opted to attend closer-to-home Georgetown instead of colleges on the west coast which were on her original wish-list. As students make college plans for this fall, some U.S. universities are seeing surging interest from in-state students looking to stay closer to home amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)