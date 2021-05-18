An Australian man was killed in a shark attack while surfing at Tuncurry Beach in New South Wales on Tuesday.
Nearby beachgoers helped to pull the surfer to safety after suffering injuries to his upper right thigh, according to the New York Post.
“It’s pretty unprecedented. I can’t recall ever having a shark attack in this area,” North Coast Surf Life Saving Branch President Brian Wilcox told Australian Broadcasting Corp., according to the Post.
After the attack, drones flying over the area reportedly found two sharks. Beaches in the area were also closed Tuesday as a result of the attack.
“We’ll … do drone missions for the next couple of days, within the Tuncurry Beach area, just to make sure there are no sharks hanging around,” Wilcox said, according to CBS News.
“Despite the best efforts of paramedics and bystanders at the scene the man could not be resuscitated,” New South Wales Ambulance tweeted Tuesday.
An Australian surfer was also attacked in December, then swam to shore and walked 1,000 feet to ask for help. Last year Australia saw eight shark attack deaths, the most since 1929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.