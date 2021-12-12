FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29, 2020. Wallace says he's leaving the network after 18 years and is “ready for a new adventure.” Wallace made the announcement, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the end of the weekly news show he moderates, “Fox News Sunday.”(Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP, File)