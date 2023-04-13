FILE - Family and followers of polygamous sect leader Samuel Bateman gather around as he calls from police custody following his arrest in Colorado City, Ariz., on Sept. 13, 2022. On March 24, 2023, federal charges were filed against Josephine Barlow Bistline, who is believed to be married to Bateman and is accused of sending threatening emails to child welfare workers in a bid to get her two daughters released from state foster care. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)