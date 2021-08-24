FILE - In his Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance program in San Francisco. Nine moderate House Democrats are trying to upend leaders' plans for enacting President Joe Biden’s multi-trillion-dollar domestic agenda. This week, they face a showdown. The nine are outnumbered and their party’s most powerful leaders are against them - Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (AP Photo/Nick Otto, File)