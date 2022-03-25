Tilicia Owens and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, center, listen to Detroit Water and Sewerage Department director Gary Brown in her basement Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Detroit. They discussed the city’s $15 million effort to provide flood prevention pumps and other equipment in 11 neighborhoods. Part of the money will come from the $350 billion Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds which can be used by states, counties and cities to recover from the pandemic and can be used for everything from job creation to child care to housing. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)