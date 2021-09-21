FILE - A JetBlue Airbus A320 taxis to a gate Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, after landing as an American Airlines jet is seen parked at its gate at Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. The Justice Department is suing to stop American Airlines and JetBlue from coordinating their flights in the Northeast. Government antitrust lawyers said Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, that the deal between the two airlines will reduce competition and lead to higher fares. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)