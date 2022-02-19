Sarina Horner, a 17-year-old senior at Forsyth Country Day School, sits for a portrait on her bed on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Lewisville, N.C. Horner has collected more than 17,000 signatures on a petition asking the N.C. General Assembly to change how it taxes feminine hygiene products. She started her effort after learning that some women and girls are unable to afford feminine hygiene products. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)