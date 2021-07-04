In this photo released by the Joint Task Force - Sulu, rescuers search for bodies from the site where a Philippine military C-130 plane crashed in Patikul town, Sulu province, southern Philippines on Sunday, July 4, 2021. The Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province after missing the runway Sunday, killing more than a dozen military personnel while at least 40 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said. (Joint Task Force-Sulu via AP)