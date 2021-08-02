Chelsea Rivera, 27, stands outside Franklin County evictions court in Columbus, Ohio on Monday, August 2, 2021 as she awaits a hearing on an eviction notice filed against her last month. The single mom is behind $2,988 in rent and late fees for the one bed-room apartment she rented for herself and her three young sons. "We just need help," Rivera pleaded. Housing advocates fear the end of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on evictions on Saturday July 31, could eventually result in millions of people being evicted. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)