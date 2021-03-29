FILE - Dav Pilkey arrives at the premiere of "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie" in Los Angeles on May 21, 2017. A graphic novel for children from the wildly popular “Captain Underpants” series, “The Adventures of Ook and Glu," is being pulled from library and book store shelves after its publisher said it “perpetuates passive racism.” (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)