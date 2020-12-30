This frame from streaming video from the Office of the Governor shows California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and Dr. Anthony Fauci during a conversation, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Newsom has announced the first known case of the new and apparently more contagious variant of the coronavirus in the nation's most populated state. It follows the first reported U.S. case in Colorado. Newsom said he had just learned of the finding in a Southern California case Wednesday. He announced it during the online conversation with Fauci, the nation's leading infectious-disease expert. (Office of the Governor via AP)