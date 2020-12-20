In this undated photo provided by Theresa Pirozzi shows her parents, Jerry and Shirley Pirozzi, an 85-year-old couple from Southern California who have been together for 57 years, in Oak Park, Calif. They are both in the same hospital with COVID-19 and had to wait for a couple days to get a bed. Across California, nearly 17,000 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections, more than double the previous peak reached in July 2020. (Theresa Pirozzi via AP)