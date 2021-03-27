FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014, file photo, Cleta Mitchell testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. A key figure in former President Donald Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 elections results is now playing a central role advising and coordinating the movement to tighten voting laws across the country. Mitchell, a long time GOP lawyer, is advising state lawmakers on voting law and strategy, leading one advocacy campaign and advising others and is also in regular contact with Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)