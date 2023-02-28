FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows an image from police-worn body camera of rioters at the Capitol on Jan 6, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, July 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is defending his decision to give Fox News' Tucker Carlson "exclusive" access to Jan. 6 security footage of the Capitol attack, despite the conservative commentator's own work raising false claims and conspiracy theories about the 2021 riot over Joe Biden's election. (House Select Committee via AP)