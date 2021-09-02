FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Lynn Wencus of Wrentham, Mass., holds a sign with a picture of her son Jeff and wears a sign of others' loved ones lost to OxyContin and other opioids during a protest at Purdue Pharma LLP headquarters in Stamford, Conn. A landmark settlement in the nation’s opioid epidemic is forcing the owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to give up the company and pay out $4.5 billion. “Am I happy they don’t have to admit guilt and give up all their money? Of course not,” said Wencus. “But what would that do? It doesn’t bring my son back and it doesn’t help those who are suffering." (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)