Alabama Republican Senate candidate Katie Britt speaks to a GOP club meeting on March 1, 2022, in Opelika, Ala., on May 16, 2022. Alabama’s Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby is a bitter high-dollar fight between three frontrunners battling for a spot in an anticipated runoff. U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks who won _ and then lost _ former President Donald Trump’s backing in the race faces Katie Boyd Britt, the former leader of Business Council of Alabama and Shelby’s former chief of staff and Mike Durant, the owner of an aerospace company but best known as the helicopter pilot shot down and captured in in the events that inspired “Black Hawk Down.” (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)