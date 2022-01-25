FILE - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks after a hearing challenging the constitutionality of the state legislature's repeal of the religious exemption to vaccination on behalf of New York state families who held lawful religious exemptions, during a rally outside the Albany County Courthouse, Aug. 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. Kennedy is apologizing for suggesting things are worse for people today than they were for Anne Frank, the teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp after hiding with her family in a secret annex for two years. Kennedy’s comments were made at a Washington rally on Sunday put on by his anti-vaccine nonprofit group. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)