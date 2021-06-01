Police vehicles appear on the scene of a fire near a home in Acton, Calif. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Authorities say there's been a shooting at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station. Fire Department Supervisor Leslie Lua said paramedics responded to reports of gunshots at Fire Station 81, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Los Angeles. The home on fire is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of the station, and there's a heavy police presence, but it's unclear if it's connected to the shooting and authorities didn't immediately have more information. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)