Alsea School District Superintendent Marc Thielman reads over the language of a federal disability anti-discrimination law in his office on the school campus in this Aug. 20, 2021 photo in Alsea, Ore. Thielman says parents who oppose Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's statewide school mask policy can use a part of the law to get an accommodation that would allow their children to opt out of the mandate. The proposal is part of a flurry of actions taken by public officials and community leaders to try to make it easier for people to skirt renewed mask and vaccine mandates aimed at controlling a surge of COVID-19 nationwide. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)