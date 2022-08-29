FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at The Neighborhood Lot on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. A judge has ruled that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in the state. But he agreed to postpone the governor's appearance until after the November election. (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)