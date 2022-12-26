FILE - Israeli Prime Minister designate Benjamin Netanyahu, center, pauses during a session after Yariv Levin was selected as Speaker of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Over 1,000 senior Israeli air force veterans, including a former Israeli chief of staff, on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, urged the country’s top legal officials to stand tough against the incoming government, saying the alliance of religious and ultranationalist parties threatens Israel’s future.(AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo, File)