A Chinese paramilitary policeman stands guard a the entrance to the Russian Embassy in Beijing on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. As the West condemns Russia, President Vladimir Putin has vocal supporters in China, where the ruling Communist Party tells its people they are a fellow target of U.S.-led harassment. Public sentiment largely reflects the stance of a ruling party that is the closest thing Putin has to a major ally: The war should stop but the United States is to blame. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)